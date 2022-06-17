POLICE in North-Western Province have apprehended two suspects for allegedly breaking into the office of an accountant at Kalumbila Civic Centre and stealing a safe which contained K24,000, meant for Constituency Development Fund. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the safe was later discovered damaged and empty a few meters away from the building. “Police in North-Western Province have apprehended two suspects for allegedly breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which occurred at Kalumbila Civic Centre between 13th June and 14th June, 2022…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.