POLICE in North-Western Province have apprehended two suspects for allegedly breaking into the office of an accountant at Kalumbila Civic Centre and stealing a safe which contained K24,000, meant for Constituency Development Fund. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the safe was later discovered damaged and empty a few meters away from the building. “Police in North-Western Province have apprehended two suspects for allegedly breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which occurred at Kalumbila Civic Centre between 13th June and 14th June, 2022…....
