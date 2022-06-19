Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT and the African Union Commission have signed a host agreement for the hosting of the 4th African Union Mid-Year Coordinating summit scheduled to take place in Lusaka from July 14 to 17. And Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says the summit will bring together 13 Heads of State and government. Meanwhile, AU inspection mission team leader Ratebaye Tordeta says all the inspections have shown that Zambia is ready to host the summit. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Kakubo said the signing of the agreement showed that…...