President Hakainde Hichilema speaks to journalists during an interview shortly after meeting some fertilizer suppliers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Center on May 24, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has noticed some pressure to allow illegal mukula trade and mining activities, sometimes behind the scenes from traditional leaders. And President Hichilema says there was a lot of unequal treatment of traditional leaders in the past, as some were punished by withholding their allowances if seen embracing opposition leaders. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says corruption has damaged the country as evidenced by the declined economic growth experienced between 2011 and 2021. Speaking when he opened the House of Chiefs 6th meeting, Monday, President Hichilema called on…...