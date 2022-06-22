Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says government has not canceled any legally signed hunting concession agreement. And Sikumba says the Ministry has not seen any letter from the Attorney General’s Office addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema, advising him not to cancel the hunting concession agreements. Giving a Ministerial in Parliament, Sikumba said the Ministry had only canceled the tendering process of the hunting concessions which was floated in 2020. “From the foregoing, I would like to state that the new dawn government has not cancelled any legally signed hunting concession agreements…...