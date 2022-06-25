Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Defence Ambrose Lufuma says the Zambia Army, concurrently with the Zambia Police Service, have instituted investigations into two army officers who assaulted Luapula youths in a video which went viral on social media. Recently, some Luapula youths filmed themselves hurling insults against the Head of State, arguing that he had failed to better their lives. The youths insulted President Hakainde Hichilema and his mother. And in another video, some army officers were seen slapping and kicking the youths in question, while scolding them for insulting the Head of…...