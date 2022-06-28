NEWLY appointed United Nations resident coordinator Beatrice Mutali has commended government for maintaining political stability and promoting peace in the Southern region. And President Hakainde Hichilema has assured Mutali of his government’s support during her tenure. Speaking when she presented her credentials to President Hichilema, Monday, Mutali also commended government for its pledge to abolish the death penalty. “May I take this opportunity your Excellency to commend your government and [the] people of Zambia for maintaining political stability in this country as well as for playing a sustained role in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.