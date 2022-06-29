COPPERBELT Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu says Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo didn’t notify the police about conducting a tour in his constituency. Recently, Lusambo said Police officers who attempted to block him during a recent tour of duty in his constituency informed him that instructions came from above. But in an interview, Tuesday, Zulu said Lusambo was simply advised to notify the police whenever he was engaging people in the constituency, adding that she wasn’t aware what he meant by saying some instructions came from above. “He…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.