A 30-YEAR-OLD man of Kalulushi has sustained a rubber bullet wound on his left ribs after being shot at by the police as he was trying to force himself onto Kitwe’s Black Mountain. Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the incident occurred when mobile unit police officers were trying to regulate hand pickers who had flooded the Black Mountain, Monday. She said the victim has since been taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital for medical attention and the condition was reported to be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.