SOME netizens on Thursday roasted Presidential Advisor for Economic Affairs Jito Kayumba after he expressed excitement at the falling rate of inflation. On Thursday, the Zambia Statistics Agency announced a reduction in annual inflation rate for June 2022 to 9.7 percent from the 10.2 percent recorded in May. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB), however, announced a hike in pump prices of petroleum products by K1.80/litre for Petrol, K2.37/litre for Diesel and K2.51/litre for Kerosene. Commenting on these developments in a Facebook post, Thursday, Kayumba said government was cognisant of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.