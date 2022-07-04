SOME netizens on Thursday roasted Presidential Advisor for Economic Affairs Jito Kayumba after he expressed excitement at the falling rate of inflation. On Thursday, the Zambia Statistics Agency announced a reduction in annual inflation rate for June 2022 to 9.7 percent from the 10.2 percent recorded in May. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB), however, announced a hike in pump prices of petroleum products by K1.80/litre for Petrol, K2.37/litre for Diesel and K2.51/litre for Kerosene. Commenting on these developments in a Facebook post, Thursday, Kayumba said government was cognisant of the…...
