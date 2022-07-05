TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the recent possession of 15 houses by the Drug Enforcement Commission is an indication that corruption was rampant in the past five years. And Kalungu hopes that there was a thorough investigation before the possession of the flats. Commenting on DEC’s recent move to take possession of 15 flats in State Lodge area suspected to be proceeds of crime, belonging to Esther Nyawa Tembo, Kalungu said corruption cases were complex, and law enforcement agencies needed to be given support. “What we…...



