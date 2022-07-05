Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ANTI–CORRUPTION Commission board chairperson Musa Mwenye State Counsel says preliminary internal investigations indicate that some expensive compromises were made. And Mwenye says the perception that the institution is gathering evidence against former president Edgar Lungu is wrong, arguing that the commission simply follows where evidence leads it. Meanwhile, Mwenye says any former Head of State who knows they are clean must actually volunteer to remove their immunity. Speaking during Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Mwenye said preliminary investigations had shown that there were areas where the ACC lacked integrity. “Look,…...