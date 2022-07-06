FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s wife Esther has claimed ownership of the 15 flats which were seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission last week. Last week, DEC announced that it had taken possession of 15 flats in Lusaka’s State Lodge area belonging to a person by the name of Esther Nyawa Tembo, suspected to be proceeds of crime. DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga disclosed that the flats had not been occupied for a long time and were built on a property which had no proper registration. But in a letter…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.