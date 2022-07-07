USAID Administrator Samantha Power says it’s important for President Hakainde Hichilema to continue encouraging feedback through freedom of expression, wondering where accountability can come from if leaders don’t allow criticism. Asked about those who had continued to criticise President Hichilema in the name of freedom of speech during a USAID special interview on Prime TV, Monday, Power said it was essential for elected leaders to receive feedback. “I think that in every democracy there is a question about when freedom of speech or the use of your speech freedom drifts…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.