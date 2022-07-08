SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says the UPND government has no capacity to efficiently tackle unemployment. And Dr M’membe says the problem with UPND is that they seek glory want to show that they are smart and can fix anything like MacGyver. Speaking during Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Dr M’membe said for government to deal with unemployment, a huge focus had to be placed on agriculture. “If you look at the manifesto of the UPND, you will never find anywhere where the UPND said ‘we are going…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.