THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares. The bus fares for Inter-Mine routes on the Copperbelt as well as Lusaka’s peri-urban have been increased by K3, while local routes for both provinces have been increased by K1.50. Meanwhile, intercity routes have been increased by 10 percent. In a statement, Monday, RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said the new bus fares were effective July 12. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request…...



