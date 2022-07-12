TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the organisation has noticed a tendency by the UPND leadership to shield individuals whose actions are suspected to be corrupt. Speaking during the commemoration of the African Union Anti Corruption Day, Monday, Kalungu said the President should not shield anyone, especially ministers that may involve themselves in corrupt practices. “We have noticed that there have been spots or exhibited tendency by UPND leadership to shield, to protect those whose actions are suspected to be corrupt. We would like to urge the President…...



