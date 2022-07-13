Fr Emmanuel Chikoya during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has advised government to adopt processes that are more humane in its bid to ensure order and sanity so that people’s livelihoods are not negatively impacted. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said there was need to ensure that mobile money business owners were not left in difficult conditions. “These processes we are supposed to do must always ensure that they don’t leave any people disadvantaged and left in dire straits. While we believe that we should be able to…...