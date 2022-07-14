Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has called on all law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their duties, saying Zambians earlier warned the PF leadership that they would be investigated. In a statement, Wednesday, Chief government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said government was concerned about a plan devised by PF to frustrate investigations against their members by intimidating investigative wings. “Government notes with great concern a plan devised by the Patriotic Front (PF) party to frustrate investigations, against their members and associates, by intimidating investigative wings. It has been a long-standing practice and…...