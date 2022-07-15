FOREIGN Affairs and International Relations Minister Stanley Kakubo says Africa must strengthen its resolve to curb illicit financial flows on the continent. And Kakubo says Zambia is ready to play its part in translating Africa’s agriculture potential into agricultural growth and food security for all. Speaking during the official opening of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, Thursday, Kakubo said there was need for Africa to be free of pockets of violence, terrorism and insurgencies. “Zambia is willing and ready to play its part in promoting and enhancing…...



