William Harrington speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Environmentalist William Harrington has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to clearly state and categorise the functions of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment to avoid confusion. In an interview, Harrington said the two ministries overlapping functions were becoming embarrassing. . “I am calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to take a keen interest in the apparent anomaly and confusion in portfolio functions between Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Ministry of Green Economy and Environment which is now reaching worrying and…...