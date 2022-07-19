A ONE-MONTH-OLD baby in Luanshya’s Mpatamatu area has died from suspected internal injuries after its father hit the infant while trying to beat up his wife. Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu narrated that the suspect intended to hit his wife with a fist after a marital dispute, but he missed and instead hit the child that was on its mother’s back. “Suspected murder reported at Mpatamatu police station on 16/07/22. Occurred on 15/07/22 at 18:00 hours in which M/ Oscar Mwape aged 44 of 227 Kawama compound Mpatamatu, Occ/…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.