DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga addesses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on September 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested seven people, countrywide, for trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga stated that the Commission arrested a 44-year-old Ugandan national in Lusaka for trafficking in 7 Kilograms of methamphetamine, and a 25-year-old male of Chilenje for trafficking in 17 bottles of codeine. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested seven (7) people countrywide for trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances contrary to the Laws of Zambia. The Commission in Lusaka Province has…...