ACTING PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says former president Edgar Lungu’s benefits are not coming from UPND officials’ pockets and they must therefore not gag him. And Chilangwa says UPND are so obsessed with Lungu and that is why they throw tantrums whenever the former head of state speaks. Meanwhile, PF lawyer Makebi Zulu says Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe’s statement on government’s intention to remove Lungu’s benefits is misleading. Yesterday, Haimbe said Lungu shouldn’t be benefiting from state coffers because he is still an active political player. “I think it…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.