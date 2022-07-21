Former Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF chairperson for commerce Sylvia Chalikosa says the former ruling party was going to recruit teachers had they won last year’s general elections. In an interview, Chalikosa said the PF administration invested so much in education infrastructure and their next step was to recruit teachers. “The PF administration took over from MMD when there was [a] massive shortage of school infrastructure and teaching and learning aids in schools. PF invested in countrywide education infrastructure development. The figures and the buildings are there for all to see. PF built 14,235 primary…...