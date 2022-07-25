(L-R) NGOCC executive director Anne Mbewe, African Union goodwill Ambassador for the campaign to end child marriage Dr Nyaradzai Gumbanzvanda and regional chairperson for young women network Thokozile Banda at an NGOCC media briefing - Picture by Dorothy Chaponda

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council has expressed concern over the prolonged detention of suspects in correctional facilities and has since called on the Judiciary to speedily hear their cases. In a statement, Friday, NGOCC executive director Anne Mbewe said her organisation was concerned with the many suspects spending months and years incarcerated without being tried by the courts. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is concerned with the prolonged detentions of suspects in correctional facilities across the country because of the administrative and other challenges in the judiciary…....