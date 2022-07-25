MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Mambo Hamaundu says he will not be surprised to see people relocating from Lusaka to rural areas in the near future because of what CDF will do. And Hamaundu says the clean-up exercise is not only being done in Lusaka but everywhere else. Speaking when he was featured on Capital FM’s The Big Issue programme, Friday, Hamaundu said people would relocate their businesses to villages because of the opportunities which CDF would create. “I can tell you that 10 years from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.