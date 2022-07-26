DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi has refused to testify before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), saying she can only do that if President Hakainde Hichilema lifts her oath of secrecy. Meanwhile, the Judicial Complaints Commission has indefinitely adjourned hearing of the said matter until the state responds to Siyunyi’s demands. In this matter, various stakeholders have lodged complaints against Siyunyi for alleged incompetence and gross misconduct. At the last hearing, the Commission adjourned the matter to Monday after Siyunyi raised a preliminary issue, stating that she was appearing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.