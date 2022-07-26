PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that some projects which the Industrial Development Corporation has invested in over the last seven years have not been delivering dividends. And President Hichilema says he is not happy with the downgrading of Zambia’s income status by the World Bank. Speaking during the quasi government institutions and statutory bodies meeting, President Hichilema said some of the IDC’s investments were actually chewing from government. He said some businesses which IDC bought in the last seven years should never have gobbled public resources in the first place…....



