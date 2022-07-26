PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda appears at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court for the defamation of the President case on Monday, July 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says UPND is running a brutal and violent government. Nakacinda says he is aware that there are plans to brutalise those who will escort former first lady Esther Lungu to the Drug Enforcement Commission today. Speaking to journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Monday, Nakacinda said UPND was a brutal and violent party which was running the country on the same principles. “So as far as we are concerned, we are calling upon the international media, you the media here in Zambia and…...