POLICE in Kitwe are investigating an incest case in which a 14-year-old grade eight pupil was defiled by her biological father for several months. Copperbelt Police commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed in a statement that a Guidance and Counselling teacher reported the matter to the police after the girl confided in her that her biological father, identified as Gilbert Mwaba, had been defiling her for close to a year now. She said the victim after undergoing a medical examination was found with a stretched hymen and lacerations at three and…...



