NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga has asked the Zambia Police Service to take serious interest the sex trafficking scheme involving Chinese and Vietnamese nationals. A News Diggers! Investigation unearthed a sex trafficking scheme operated by Chinese and Vietnamese nationals who have been smuggling girls from Asia and bringing them into Zambia, forcing them into prostitution. The investigation also revealed that Police in Lusaka arrested Vietnamese businesswoman Nguyn Thi Minh three days ago and charged her with the offence of Procuration in accordance with Section 140 of the Penal Code, even…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.