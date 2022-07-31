VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says she is not aware that the state has withdrawn security from Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi. She was responding to Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo who asked, during the Vice-President’s question time on Friday, what guarantee the government was giving the nation regarding the safety of the DPP as she was going through the process of appearing before the JCC. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said she was unaware of that, but quickly added that the DPP had not been fired. “Thank you, Madam…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.