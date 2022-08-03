ACTIONAID Zambia has commended government and the Creditors’ Committee of Zambia, chaired by China, for their unprecedented strides towards debt restructuring and ultimate cancellation. In a statement, Tuesday, ActionAid executive director Nalucha Ziba urged government to leverage the Creditors’ Committee’s support to ensure the agreement with IMF was beneficial to Zambians. “ActionAid Zambia would like to commend the Zambian Government and the Creditors’ Committee of Zambia, chaired by China, for their important and unprecedented strides towards debt restructuring and ultimate cancellation. Zambia’s debt saga has been an issue of debate…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.