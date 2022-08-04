WORKERS’ Compensation Fund Control Board chairperson Emmanuel Mbambiko has revealed that former WCFCB Chief Executive Officer Priscilla Bwembya was fired for gross negligence in connection with investments such as the emporium in Kasama. The Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board of Directors recently fired its Chief Executive Officer after a disciplinary hearing on charges levelled against her. Asked in an interview whether Bwembya’s dismissal was in relation to the ongoing investigations of the nine out of 39 vehicles purchased by WCFCB which were suspected to have been used for the 2021…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.