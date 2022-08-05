THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it is actively investigating the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway to ascertain why money was paid but works never commenced. And the ACC says it has come across additional information in Faith Musonda’s case of alleged possession of property suspected to proceeds in form a house in Kingsland. A News Diggers! Investigation revealed that government, under the Patriotic Front, paid US$30 million to China Jiangxi for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, despite the roadworks not being done. Speaking during a media breakfast, Thursday, ACC acting director…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.