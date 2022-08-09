THIEVES have broken into former president Edgar Lungu’s house and walked away with two television sets valued at K66,000. And PF Information and Publicity Secretary Raphael Nakacinda says his party has reasons to believe that the incident was well orchestrated, under the supervision of professional entities. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed receiving a report of theft from one of the officers attached to provide security at Lungu’s residence. “Brief facts of the matter are that a report was received from Male Mayondi aged 42 of Kabwata Site and Service attached under protective unit to the former president’s residence and on behalf of the family that unknown people broke into the house and stole two Samsung smart…...



