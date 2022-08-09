LOCAL Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Nicholas Phiri has directed local authorities to ensure that all the CDF project applications are submitted to the Ministry by August 30, 2022. And Phiri says there is need to avoid segregation in the award of CDF grants and community projects. Speaking during a joint media briefing, Monday, Phiri said the government had stabilised funding for all CDF arrears and therefore, it did not expect to continue receiving 2019 applications even in 2023. “The Ministry has instructed all the local authorities to ensure that all the CDF project applications are submitted to this Ministry by 30th August. You may want to appreciate that we are still receiving applications…...



