THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set Thursday, September 15, 2022 as the date for holding the Kabushi and Kwacha constituency by-elections. And ECZ has announced the suspension of continuous registration of voters in Kitwe and Ndola with immediate effect due to the upcoming by-elections In a statement, Thursday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the commission had also set Thursday, August 25, 2022 as the date for nominations for the said by-elections. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Thursday 15th September, 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabushi Constituency and Kwacha Constituency by-elections in Ndola and Kitwe City Councils respectively of the Copperbelt Province…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.