JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it is disingenuous and extremely dull for PF to suggest that government was involved in the theft which occurred at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence. And Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says police should be allowed to conduct thorough investigations because President Hakainde Hichilema takes matters of every citizen’s security very seriously. On Tuesday, some thieves broke into Lungu’s house and stole two Samsung smart television sets worth K66,000. PF information and publicity secretary Raphael Nakacinda told journalists his party had reasons to believe that the break-in at Lungu’s house was orchestrated under the supervision of professional entities who were backed by the state. But in an interview, Haimbe asked Nakacinda to zoom in using his…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.