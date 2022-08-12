THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka for July has increased by K31.36 from K9,301.46 recorded in June, 2022. Meanwhile, JCTR has recommended that the Energy Regulation Board should consider reverting to 90-day pump price review cycles to aid in stabilising the fuel pump price. In a statement, Thursday, the centre stated that the cost of living as measured by its Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for July in Lusaka stood at K9,332.82. The centre attributed the upward movement in the basket to price movements in items like charcoal and some fruits. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the…...



