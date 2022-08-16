THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Munsanje Mwenda and his son Hakaantu for corruption involving property valued at K41 million and cash amounting to over US $238,900. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Hibeene had been charged with 23 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Special Assistant for Economics to the former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for possession of property valued at over K41million and…...



