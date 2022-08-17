THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Savenda Group of Companies Director and Shareholder Clever Mpoha for corrupt practices involving US$927,448. And ACC says Mpoha’s arrest comes in the wake of a contract which was single-sourced and signed between the Ministry of Defence and African Security Academy (ASA) of Poland for the financing and purchase of military uniforms for Zambia National Service at a contract sum of US$47million. Meanwhile, the commission has disclosed that Mpoha, through his company Eagle Trading International, offered and actually paid US$200,000 into a bank account for Australian owners of Simonga Farm on behalf of former Ministry of Defence PS Sturdy Mwale, as part payment for the purchase of the said farm by Mwale. In a statement, Wednesday,…...



