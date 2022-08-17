POLICE say the fire brigade took long to quench the fire which swept through Ndola’s new Kapalala Market because they did not have enough water. And Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is saddened over the fire incident, calling on relevant government departments to rapidly consider channels of assistance which may be available. In a statement, Wednesday, Copperbelt acting commanding officer Sharon Zulu said fire started at an unknown point and later spread out to one side of the market. “Police received a report of Fire Incident which was reported at Masala market police post under Masala main Police Station, the same incident occurred on 16th August, 2022 around 20:30hrs at New Kapalala Market which is situated at…...



