THE Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo to appear for questioning at their office today at 14:00 hours. And Lusambo says he is ready to face the commission. According to the call out, the Commission promised not to keep Lusambo longer than necessary. “Bowman Chilosha Lusambo, you are requested to report yourself to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) offices at ACC Headquarters (Anti-Corruption House) on August 17, 2022, for the purpose of an interview at 14:00 hours. You will not be kept longer than is absolutely necessary. NB: Please Comply!” read the call out. And in an interview, Lusambo said he was ready for the interview, adding that being summoned wouldn’t affect the by-election because “if…...



