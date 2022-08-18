THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recorded a warn and caution statement from former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo over allegations of bribing voters in Kabushi constituency during the August 12, 2021 general elections. And Lusambo’s lawyer Jonas Zimba says his client has given his position on the matter, adding that justice will prevail. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo gave out over K20,000 cash as an inducement to vote for him and the PF in the 2021 elections. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a warn and caution statement from Bowman Lusambo over allegations of bribing voters in Kabushi Constituency during the August 12, 2021 General Elections. The warn and caution statement is in…...



