PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Brenthurst Foundation executive director Dr Greg Mills is just one of his many friends. And President Hichilema says he has always declared his assets and liabilities and these are available to the public. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the delay in taking Mumbi Phiri’s case to court is unacceptable but questions why she was only arrested after the change of government. Asked about his relationship with Dr Mills during a special interview with Hot FM, Friday, President Hichilema said he had many friends and he would use them to benefit the country. “You know, this is another issue, some Zambians, a small number of Zambians focus on the wrong things, completely wrong things. How can we single…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.