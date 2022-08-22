CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says civil servants also need to start declaring their assets because it is impossible that some of them can legitimately own up to 10 or 20 houses. In an interview, Kasanda wondered how some civil servants were managing to build mansions. “We’re not targeting anybody in particular. And like I have said in the past, all of us have these big offices, which attracts attention. And then I come in today, I have a wheelbarrow, [but] when I get into government, and suddenly I have 10 vehicles. How do I account for that? So, one thing people need to realise is that those that are being investigated are people who have held offices. Not only…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.