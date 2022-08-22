PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Zambian embassy in Turkey had become a conduit for corruption. And President Hichilema has reminded government officials not to make the mistake of thinking that they are above the people. Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony of diplomats at State House, Friday, President Hichilema said people should work to generate their own resources. “You are also aware that right now our embassy in Turkey there became a conduit for corruption, you are very much aware of it. We would like that to come to an end and to facilitate, to support Ministry of Foreign Affairs to spot the oversight institutions here, whatever work they need to do in there. I think you ought to represent this…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.