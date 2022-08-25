THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has rejected Bowman Lusambo’s nomination for the Kabushi parliamentary by-election. But speaking to his supporters after being rejected, Lusambo, who has jointly filed an action in the Constitutional Court with Joseph Malanji, declared that “the game is still on”. Lusambo arrived with the horde of supporters at Lubuto Secondary School in Kabushi and went through the procedure of filing in a nomination for over 40 minutes before ECZ informed him that he did not qualify to be validly nominated in the election. Seemingly dejected, Lusambo, who was accompanied by former PF secretary general Davies Mwila, left the nomination centre and when some of his supporters asked him “naikosa? (It’s tough?)”, Lusambo responded “sana fye (too…...



