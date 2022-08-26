THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU), has arrested a 37-year-old businessman for money laundering activities involving over K2 million. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said Shadreck Zulu was found in possession of money amounting to K2,104,120.21 which is suspected to be proceeds of crime. He said the suspect allegedly forged a National Registration Card purporting to be Julius Zabow and used it to fraudulently open a bank account and using this account, he received the said money which was believed to have been stolen from the bank. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a Businessman for money laundering activities involving over…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.